Left Menu

Guj: Over 1,200 hospitalised after consuming food at wedding in Mehsana

Over 1,200 people fell ill and hospitalised after they consumed food at the wedding of a local Congress leaders son in Mehsana district of Gujarat, police said on Saturday.The incident occurred at Savala village in Visnagar taluka late on Friday night, a Visnagar rural police station official said.

PTI | Mehsana | Updated: 05-03-2022 13:31 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 13:31 IST
Guj: Over 1,200 hospitalised after consuming food at wedding in Mehsana
  • Country:
  • India

Over 1,200 people fell ill and hospitalised after they consumed food at the wedding of a local Congress leader's son in Mehsana district of Gujarat, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred at Savala village in Visnagar taluka late on Friday night, a Visnagar rural police station official said. More than 1,200 people fell ill and had to be hospitalised after they ate food at the wedding, Mehsana Superintendent of Police Parthrajsinh Gohil said.

People started vomiting and complained of diarrhoea, following which they were rushed to different hospitals in Visnagar, Mehsana and Vadnagar, he said.

Samples of the food served at the function have been collected by the Forensic Science Laboratory and the Food and Drug Department for further examination, he said.

According to Visnagar rural police, several people attended the wedding function of a local Congress leader's son at Savala village. Non-vegetarian food was also part of the menu.

Further investigation is underway, police said.

TRENDING

1
Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

 Malaysia
2
Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

 Hungary
3
Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

 Ukraine
4
Ukraine says Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine says Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022