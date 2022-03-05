Left Menu

Maha: One held in sex racket in Thane; two women rescued

PTI | Thane | Updated: 05-03-2022 13:53 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 13:51 IST
A 30-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly operating a flesh trade racket in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Saturday.

Based on a tip-off, a team from the anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC) of the city police nabbed the accused near a mall on Friday, an official said.

The police also rescued two women in their 20s whom the accused had pushed into sex trade, senior inspector Mahesh Patil said. An offence under the Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act (PITA) and IPC has been registered against the accused with Vartak Nagar police station, he added.

