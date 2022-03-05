Russian central bank allows exporters not to sell FX earnings on March 5
Reuters | London | Updated: 05-03-2022 14:27 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 14:12 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Russia's central bank told the country's exporters they need not sell foreign currency earnings on Saturday as the Moscow Exchange is closed.
Russia told companies on Feb. 28 they must convert 80% of their foreign currency revenues on the domestic market, part of measures to support the rouble currency after Western countries imposed sanctions over Moscow's actions in Ukraine.
- READ MORE ON:
- Moscow
- Ukraine
- Russia
- Moscow Exchange
- Western
