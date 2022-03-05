Ukraine interior ministry adviser says there will be more civilian evacuation deals

Ukrainian interior ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko on Saturday said there would be further agreements with Russia on establishing humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians from front-line communities.

"There will definitely be more agreements like this for all other territories," he said, referring to an existing evacuation plan for the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol.

