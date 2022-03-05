Court rejects Tamil lyricist's plea

A court here has rejected a plea of a lyricist and film producer, Leena Manimekalai to transfer a defamation case pending against her before a magistrate court in Saidapet to some other court.

Principal Sessions Judge S Alli rejected the plea, while dismissing a petition from Manimekalai, on March 4. Originally, film director Susi Ganeshan moved the IX Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Saidapet with a defamation petition to punish Manimekalai for her 'Me too' allegations against him in 2019. He had claimed that Manimekalai's accusations were baseless, aimed to solely tarnish his name and reputation in the industry.

While passing interim orders on the petition, the magistrate had recommended to the Regional Passport Authority here to impound Manimekalai's passport. However, Manimekalai moved the Madras High Court, which had ordered the release of her passport.

Susi Ganeshan approached the Supreme Court and it had directed the Saidapet Magistrate Court to complete the trial within four months.

Manimekalai then moved the Principal Sessions Court to transfer the case from the IX MM court to some other court, alleging that the magistrate was biased. Susi Ganeshan's counsel, Alexis Sudhakar argued that this case was being dragged on for over three years by Manimekalai. The present plea was only to prolong the proceedings, he contended.

Dismissing Manimekalai's petition, PSJ Alli held that the accusation against the Saidapet Magistrate Court was 'baseless'.

Moreover, the Supreme Court had directed the magistrate to complete the trial in four months, she pointed out. The trial is now at the final stage and the Magistrate has to complete it within the given time, that is by April this year. Hence, the plea for transfer cannot be granted, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)