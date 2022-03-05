Left Menu

U.S., Germany, Netherlands to deploy more military in Lithuania -defense minister

Germany will deploy air defence capabilities to Lithuania and the United States will send a troop battalion armed with tanks, Lithuania's defence minister said on Sunday.

Arvydas Anusauskas Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Lithuania

Germany will deploy air defense capabilities to Lithuania and the United States will send a troop battalion armed with tanks, Lithuania's defense minister said on Sunday. The deployments, which are also due to include more troops from the Netherlands, are separate to troops coming for military exercises Lithuania is set to host in March, Arvydas Anusauskas told reporters.

The deployments and exercises will increase the total number of foreign NATO troops in Lithuania to 4,000 by end-March from 3,000 now, the minister said. Lithuania had asked NATO to add more troops and equipment following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

