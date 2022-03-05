Left Menu

Blinken arrives in Poland for talks on security, refugees

NATO members are providing military aid to Ukraine's government forces for their fight against Russia's military, much of it passing through Poland. The alliance has declined Ukrainian demands to enforce a no-fly zone over the country.

Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2022 16:28 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 16:19 IST
Blinken arrives in Poland for talks on security, refugees
Antony Blinken Image Credit: Flickr

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived on Saturday in the southeastern Polish city of Rzeszow, close to the Ukrainian border which hundreds of thousands of people have crossed following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Blinken, the Biden administration's top diplomat, was set to meet Polish officials, including the NATO and European Union member state's Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau. The State Department said Blinken would discuss security and humanitarian assistance in response to the invasion and thank Poland for welcoming those displaced by the fighting in Ukraine.

More than 1 million refugees have fled Ukraine since the invasion began on Feb. 24, most of whom have crossed into Poland, according to the U.N. refugee agency. Blinken arrived in Poland from Brussels, where he met with foreign ministers from the NATO alliance, the G7 grouping and the EU on Friday to discuss the West's efforts to deter Russia through a program of harsh sanctions.

In Poland, he will also meet a bipartisan U.S. Congressional delegation led by Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Gregory Meeks, a Democrat, and including the committee's ranking Republican Michael McCaul. NATO members are providing military aid to Ukraine's government forces for their fight against Russia's military, much of it passing through Poland.

The alliance has declined Ukrainian demands to enforce a no-fly zone over the country. Blinken said on Friday that NATO, which he called a defensive alliance, was seeking to prevent the war from spreading beyond Ukraine.

"We seek no conflict, but if conflict comes to us, we're ready for it," Blinken said, "and we will defend every inch of NATO territory."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

 Malaysia
2
Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

 Hungary
3
Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

 Ukraine
4
Ukraine says Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine says Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022