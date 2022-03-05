Ukraine's Mariupol postpones civilian evacuation, saying Russia not observing ceasefire
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 05-03-2022 16:37 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 16:37 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Authorities in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol said an evacuation of civilians planned for Saturday had been postponed as Russian forces encircling the city were not respecting an agreed ceasefire.
In a statement, the city council asked residents to return to shelters in the city and wait for further information on evacuation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukrainian
- city council
- Russian
- Mariupol
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukrainian rebels to evacuate civilians to Russia amid crisis
Moscow opens investigation after reports Ukrainian shell exploded in Russia
Ukrainian lawmakers and foreign media came under fire in eastern Ukraine: ruling party
US, UK: Russia responsible for cyberattack against Ukrainian banks
Ukrainian rebels evacuate civilians to Russia amid crisis