Ukraine's Mariupol postpones civilian evacuation, saying Russia not observing ceasefire

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 05-03-2022 16:37 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 16:37 IST
Authorities in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol said an evacuation of civilians planned for Saturday had been postponed as Russian forces encircling the city were not respecting an agreed ceasefire.

In a statement, the city council asked residents to return to shelters in the city and wait for further information on evacuation.

