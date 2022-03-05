Russia is thwarting evacuation plan by not observing ceasefire, says Ukrainian official
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 05-03-2022 16:46 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 16:42 IST
Russia is not observing an agreed ceasefire in certain areas, thwarting a joint plant to allow civilians to evacuate from front line cities such as Mariupol, Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said in a televised broadcast.
