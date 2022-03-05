Left Menu

Two held after being on the run for 25 years in J-K's Udhampur

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-03-2022 16:59 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 16:51 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Two people, wanted in two separate cases of rash driving, were arrested on Saturday after a manhunt of 25 years in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, Police said.

Rajit Singh and Amarjeet Singh, both residents of Jammu, were arrested by special teams from their hometown after developing reliable inputs about their whereabouts, a police spokesperson said.

He said Rajit was evading his arrest since 1994 in a case related to death of a person caused by rash and negligent driving not amounting to culpable homicide, while Amarjeet caused grievous injuries to a person due to rash driving in Udhampur district.

A separate warrant was issued by the court of chief judicial magistrate, Udhampur, against Ranjit and Amarjeet on January 4, 1994 and May 24, 1996, respectively, he said.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

