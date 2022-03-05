Russia's Lavrov not optimistic about talks due to Zelenskiy's angry stance

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday the angry statements of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy were not inspiring optimism about the fate of talks to end hostilities in Ukraine.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he was open to talks with Lavrov, but only if such negotiations were "meaningful".

Lavrov also said that Russia was checking information that Ukrainian authorities may not be allowing civilians to be evacuated from the city of Mariupol via humanitarian corridors agreed earlier.

