Russia accuses Ukrainian "nationalists" of thwarting humanitarian corridors - RIA

Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2022 17:33 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 17:23 IST
Russia's defence ministry said no one made use of two humanitarian corridors set up near Ukraine's cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha on Saturday and accused Ukrainian "nationalists" of preventing civilians from leaving, RIA news agency reported.

In remarks that contrasted starkly with comments from Ukrainian officials, the ministry said that the Russian forces had come under fire after it had set up the humanitarian corridors during a partial ceasefire.

The city council in Mariupol said earlier that Russia was not observing the ceasefire entirely, and Ukrainian authorities said they were looking into reports Russian troops were using the ceasefire to advance towards Mariupol.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

