Russia links Iran nuclear deal to Ukraine sanctions
Russia said on Saturday that it wanted written guarantees from the United States that sanctions on Russia would not damage its cooperation with Iran under a 2015 nuclear deal with global powers that Tehran and Washington are seeking to revive. "We need a guarantee that these sanctions will not in any way touch the regime of trade-economic and investment relations which is laid down in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters.
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia said on Saturday that it wanted written guarantees from the United States that sanctions on Russia would not damage its cooperation with Iran under a 2015 nuclear deal with global powers that Tehran and Washington are seeking to revive.
"We need a guarantee that these sanctions will not in any way touch the regime of trade-economic and investment relations which is laid down in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters. "We have asked for a written guarantee ... that the current process triggered by the United States does not in any way damage our right to free and full trade, economic and investment cooperation and military-technical cooperation with the Islamic Republic."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- Washington
- Russia
- Tehran
- United
- United States
- Islamic Republic
- Joint
- Sergei Lavrov
- Russian
ALSO READ
Protesters 'stand with Ukraine' across United States
Protesters 'stand with Ukraine' across United States
Biden granting deportation relief to Ukrainians in the United States
Ties between UAE, United States undergoing 'stress test', UAE envoy says
United States to invest in Africa in future: Congressman Meeks