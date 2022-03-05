Left Menu

368 students evacuated so far under Operation Ganga, 298 still stranded in Ukraine to be brought back in next 3-4 days: K'taka govt

With thousands of Indian nationals being brought back from Ukraine under Operation Ganga, Karnataka Government on Saturday informed that as many as 368 students have been evacuated from the country and said that the remaining 298 will be brought back in the next three to four days.

368 students evacuated so far under Operation Ganga, 298 still stranded in Ukraine to be brought back in next 3-4 days: K'taka govt
With thousands of Indian nationals being brought back from Ukraine under Operation Ganga, Karnataka Government on Saturday informed that as many as 368 students have been evacuated from the country and said that the remaining 298 will be brought back in the next three to four days. Earlier, on February 24, Karnataka Government appointed a nodal officer to facilitate evacuation and smooth movement of people from the State stranded in the trouble-hit Ukraine to their respective places.

Speaking to ANI today, Nodal Officer Manoj Rajan said, "Under Operation Ganga, Karnataka students have been brought in 39 batches. Around 368 students have been evacuated, 298 more students from the state are still stranded there." "Expecting the remaining lot from the state to be brought in the next 3-4 days," he said.

Meanwhile, the Union government has deployed 'special envoys' to four neighbouring countries bordering Ukraine to coordinate and oversee the evacuation process of Indian nationals. Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri is overseeing evacuation efforts in Hungary, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju in Slovakia, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in Romania and Gen VK Singh in Poland. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

