Maha: 3 get life imprisonment for killing Jalna trader

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 05-03-2022 17:54 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 17:54 IST
A court in Ambad in Maharashtra's Jalna on Saturday sentenced three persons to life imprisonment for killing a 19-year-old trader.

Nathsagar Ramnath Jadhav, Arun Kanifnath More and Aakash Ashok Ghode had called Govind Gagrani to an isolated place on August 27, 2017 and demanded Rs 10 lakh, said Special Public Prosecutor Somnath Ladda.

Police, while probing the disappearance of Gagrani, zeroed in on the trio, who had killed the former with rods and stones after he refused to give in to their extortion demands, he said. The SPP said 10 witnesses were examined, including Medical Officer Shaikh Imran and Investigation Officer DK Shelke.

The three have also been fined Rs 5,000 each, Ladda said.

