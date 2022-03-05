Left Menu

Man killed after argument over repaying Rs 100 loan

When Sarhar went to sleep near Madhav Bhavan compound, Marajkole smashed his head with a cement block in the early hours of Friday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-03-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 18:01 IST
A 35-year-old man was bludgeoned to death with a cement block allegedly by his colleague in Girgaum in Mumbai over repayment of Rs 100, police said on Saturday.

Arjun Yashwant Singh Sarhar, who originally hailed from Rajasthan, used to do odd jobs in the locality and had borrowed Rs 100 from his colleague Manoj Marajkole (36), an official said.

''On Thursday night, the two were in an inebriated state and had a fight over the loan. When Sarhar went to sleep near Madhav Bhavan compound, Marajkole smashed his head with a cement block in the early hours of Friday. Marajkole, who fled from the spot, was arrested a couple of hours later,'' the VP Road police station official said.

He has been remanded in police custody till Tuesday, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

