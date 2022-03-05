Russia caps individuals' money transfers abroad -Kommersant
Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2022 18:24 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 18:18 IST
Russia's central bank has capped the amount of money Russians can send to family and relatives abroad at $5,000 per month, the Kommersant newspaper reported on Saturday, citing a letter from the regulator.
The Russian authorities have taken a series of measures to curb capital outflows amid Western sanctions imposed over the invasion of Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks drop as investors cut risk on Ukraine tension
FOREX-Yen bid, bitcoin battered as Ukraine fears leave traders nervous
WRAPUP 11-Ukraine shelling renews invasion fears as Russia expels U.S. diplomat
Blinken accepts invitation to meet Lavrov late next week if Russia does not invade Ukraine
US Senate approves resolution for Ukraine, warning Russia