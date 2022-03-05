Left Menu

Delhi court dismisses AAP Councilor Tahir Hussain's bail plea in riots cases

A Delhi court on Saturday dismissed former AAP Councilor Tahir Hussains bail plea in a money laundering case related to the February 2020 riots in the citys northeast.Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat dismissed the bail plea, saying there was not enough ground to grant the relief to the accused.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 18:38 IST
Delhi court dismisses AAP Councilor Tahir Hussain's bail plea in riots cases
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court on Saturday dismissed former AAP Councilor Tahir Hussain's bail plea in a money laundering case related to the February 2020 riots in the city's northeast.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat dismissed the bail plea, saying there was not enough ground to grant the relief to the accused. The court accepted the arguments advanced by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) N K Matta that there was sufficient material on record against the accused and the case of money laundering was made out against him.

The SPP had also argued that there is sufficient evidence and witnesses to the effect that the accused was involved in the funding of riots. The accused distributed money to other accused persons for rioting and procuring the weapons, Matta told the court.

The defence counsel had claimed in the bail application that no case of money laundering was made out against his client.

He had argued that the basis of the ED case was the alleged transaction of Rs 1.5 crore on fake and bogus invoices.

He argued that only a case of GST was made out against him for transaction through fake and bogus invoices.

The ED had registered the complaint against Hussain and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) Act based on a case filed by the Delhi police.

Hussain was one of the prime accused in connection with the northeast riots in February 2020.

