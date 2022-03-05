Sweden and Finland to further strengthen security cooperation
- Finland
Sweden and Finland will further strengthen their security cooperation in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin told reporters on Saturday at a joint news conference with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson.
