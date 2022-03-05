Assam police arrest 4 AQIS operatives

Assam Police arrested five people for their links with a 'jehadi' outfit based out of Bangladesh having affiliation to Al-Qaeda in the Indian Sub-Continent (AQIS) on Friday. The arrest was made based on an intelligence report shared by the Special Branch of Assam from Howly, Barpeta and Kalgachia area of the state, informed the Assam Police.

"During the preliminary investigation concluded so far, it is found that Saiful Islam alias Harun Rashid alias Mohammad Suman who is a citizen of Bangladesh having illegally entered India was working as a teacher of Dhakaliapara Masjid", stated the police. Saiful Islam had successfully indoctrinated and motivated four others to join the module Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) with a view to developing Barpeta district as a base for 'Jehadi' work and unlawful activities of Al-Qaeda, said the official release.

The police have found incriminating documents and electronic devices in their possession. (ANI)

