PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 05-03-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 18:51 IST
Areca and coconut prices

Following are Saturday's areca and coconut prices: Areca (per quintal) Old Supari: Rs 47000 to Rs 52000, model Rs 51000 New Supari: Rs 38000 to Rs 45000, model Rs 42000 Koka: Rs 25000 to Rs 35000, model Rs 30000 Coconut [per thousand]: 1st quality: Rs 18000 to Rs 20000, model Rs 19000 2nd quality: Rs 10000 to Rs 16000, model Rs 14000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

