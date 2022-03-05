Western army commander reviews operational preparedness of Jammu-based Tiger division

Western Command General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Lt Gen Nav K Khanduri Saturday reviewed the operational preparedness of the Tiger Division here, a defence spokesman said.

General Officer Commanding of Tiger Division Maj General Neeraj Gosain briefed the Army commander about the operational preparedness of the division, the spokesman said. He said the army commander visited the Tiger Division and was received by Chief of Staff, Rising Star Corps, Maj Gen Manoj Tiwari. Lt Gen Khanduri also visited Balidan Stambh, Jammu, and paid homage to the bravehearts who have made supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation.

