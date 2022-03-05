Left Menu

J-K man who attempted self-immolation against demolition drive dies

He had set himself on fire as the irrigation and flood control department launched a demolition drive against illegal constructions along the banks of water bodies following many complaints.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 05-03-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 19:00 IST
J-K man who attempted self-immolation against demolition drive dies
  • Country:
  • India

A 27-year-old man, who had suffered severe burn injuries last month as he set himself on fire to stop an anti-encroachment drive by the irrigation and flood control department in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir, succumbed to injuries at a hospital here on Saturday, officials said.

Amir Hamid Shah breathed his last at SKIMS hospital where he was undergoing treatment since February 22. He had set himself on fire as the irrigation and flood control department launched a demolition drive against illegal constructions along the banks of water bodies following many complaints. They said during the demolition drive along the banks of Sindh stream, Shah suddenly appeared from behind an illegal structure and self-immolated on its roof in protest against the demolition.

Though Shah was rescued by locals and police personnel on the spot, he received burn injuries before the flames were doused, the officials said.

The owners of the illegal structure had also dug a deep trench to prevent any ingress into the premises which prevented a prompt rescue, they added.

The incident went viral on social media, prompting police to appeal to people not to share it.

The administration has already ordered an inquiry into the incident. PTI MIJ SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

 Malaysia
2
Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

 Hungary
3
BRIEF-Aeroflot CEO Mikhail Poluboyarinov has left his job - Tass news agency cites source as saying

BRIEF-Aeroflot CEO Mikhail Poluboyarinov has left his job - Tass news agency...

 Global
4
Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022