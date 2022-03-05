Russia said its forces had stopped firing near two besieged Ukrainian cities to allow safe passage to civilians fleeing fighting, but Ukrainian authorities said Russia was thwarting the plan by not fully observing the ceasefire.

*Refugees keep pouring out The number of Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion could potentially rise to 1.5 million by the end of the weekend from a current 1.3 million, the head of the U.N. refugee agency said. *Refugees' call: 'Please close the sky' Ukrainians fleeing into central European pleaded for Western nations to take tougher steps against Russia.

*Out of fashion: Zara joins exodus from Russia Spanish fashion retailer Inditex has halted trading in Russia, closing its 502 shops and stopping online sales, the company said in a statement. *Kremlin says West is acting like a bandit The Kremlin said the West was behaving like a bandit by cutting economic relations over the conflict in Ukraine but that Russia was far too big to be isolated as the world was much larger than just the United States and Europe.

*Turkey seeks to play a mediator role Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will tell his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Sunday to stop Russia's invasion of Ukraine, an Erdogan spokesman said, while adding that it was naive to expect talks between Moscow and Kyiv to yield results while the fighting rages on. *Ciao for some oligarchs' yachts, villas Italian police have seized villas and yachts worth at least 140 million euros ($153 million) from four high-profile Russians who were placed on an EU sanctions list following Moscow's attack on Ukraine, sources said.

*QUOTES "This is the fastest moving refugee crisis we have seen in Europe since the end of World War Two," U.N. refugee agency head Filippo Grandi told Reuters in a telephone interview. "Russia ... has an interest in being attractive for investment. Yes, now is hardly a time when we can talk about being attractive for investment, but times change quickly," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, speaking to reporters and referring to the outlook for the future, despite Russia's current economic isolation. (Compiled by Frances Kerry)

