Ukraine says Russian shelling is blocking evacuations from eastern cities

Ukraine said on Saturday Russian shelling of eastern cities including the port of Mariupol was preventing residents from evacuating the area in humanitarian corridors agreed at the last round of ceasefire talks. "The ongoing shelling makes it impossible to open humanitarian corridors for the safe evacuation of civilians and the delivery of medicines and food," said a foreign ministry statement.

The ministry also said Russian allegations about Ukraine hobbling the evacuations "are not true and are misinformation to justify the criminal actions of the Russian army."

