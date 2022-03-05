TN: 11 people convicted in Dalit youth murder case

Left Menu

An SCST special court here on Saturday convicted 11 people, including the prime accused, in the sensational Gokulraj murder case of 2015.The details of the sentencing will be delivered on March 8, Special Judge Sampath Kumar said.Gokulraj, a Dalit youth, was in a relationship with a woman from the dominant Gounder community despite strong opposition from the latters family.

PTI | Madurai | Updated: 05-03-2022 19:25 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 19:25 IST
An SC/ST special court here on Saturday convicted 11 people, including the prime accused, in the sensational Gokulraj murder case of 2015.

The details of the sentencing will be delivered on March 8, Special Judge Sampath Kumar said.

Gokulraj, a Dalit youth, was in a relationship with a woman from the dominant Gounder community despite strong opposition from the latter's family. He was found dead near the railway track at Thoddipalayam in a case of 'honour killing' in June 2015.

Police registered a case against 16 people, including Yuvaraj who is the founder of the outfit Dheeran Chinnnamalai Gounder Peravai. Yuvaraj was the prime accused in the 'honour killing' of the Dalit youth.

The case took a twist when DSP Vishnupriya, who was investigating the case, allegedly died by suicide under mysterious circumstances just a few months after Gokulraj's death in 2015.

The case was handed over to CB-CID for a thorough investigation, and the Madurai SC/ST special court for trial.

