Union Minister Narayan Rane and his son appear before Mumbai police in Disha Salian case

Union Minister Narayan Rane along with his MLA son Nitesh Rane reached Malawani Police Station on Saturday appeared before Mumbai Police in connection with the Disha Salian death case.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-03-2022 19:34 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 19:34 IST
Union Minister Narayan Rane and his son appear before Mumbai police in Disha Salian case
Union Minister Narayan Rane and his MLA son Nitesh Rane (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Narayan Rane along with his MLA son Nitesh Rane reached Malawani Police Station on Saturday appeared before Mumbai Police in connection with the Disha Salian death case. They had allegedly made defamatory remarks against late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian.

On February 27, a case was registered against Union minister Narayan Rane and his MLA son Nitesh Rane for allegedly spreading false information about the death of Salian. The case was registered by Salian's mother under sections 500, 509 of IPC and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

In the FIR copy, Disha's mother alleged that her daughter was defamed by these politicians while making statements about late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

