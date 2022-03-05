Left Menu

Three robbers held in Ghaziabad

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 05-03-2022 19:41 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 19:41 IST
The Sihani Gate police here arrested three people, including a woman, for allegedly robbing people after posing as courier delivery persons.

They have been identified as Rita, alias Jyoti, who lives as a tenant in a housing society in the Kavi Nagar police station; Ravi Dutt and Vishal, who belong to Haryana’s Rohtak.

Police said Jyoti used to supply information to her accomplices about soft targets. She had also trained the duo and told them about the methods to escape from police action, they said.

On February 22, an FIR was registered that the robbers entered a house in Nehru Nagar Colony as delivery boys and looted Rs 4 lakh in cash and gold ornaments after holding a woman and her child hostage at gunpoint, Superintendent of Police (City-I) Nipun Agarwal said.

They were nabbed on a tip-off around 1.30 pm on Saturday from near a temple located outside the old bus stand, he said. Police recovered Rs 29,000 in cash, two country-made pistols and cartridges from their possession.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

