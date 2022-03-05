Guj: Indian Coast Guard launches auxiliary barge Urja Prabha in Bharuch

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Saturday launched auxiliary barge ''Urja Prabha'' at Shoft Shipyard in Gujarat's Bharuch district.

The barge was launched by Viraaj Sharma, wife of Inspector General Dev Raj Sharma, who is posted as the deputy director general (material and maintenance) ICG headquarters New Delhi, a release stated. Auxiliary barge Urja Prabha is 36.96 metres long with draft of 1.85 metres, and is designed to carry cargo ship fuel, aviation fuel and fresh water with a capacity of 50, 10 and 40 tonnes, respectively, it was stated.

''The barge will enhance the Indian Coast Guard operations by extending logistics support to its ships deployed in sea at far flung areas for various Coast Guard charter of duties,'' it said.

