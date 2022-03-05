Left Menu

Russia vows proportionate sanctions against British interests

Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2022 20:52 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 20:32 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Russia's foreign ministry vowed on Thursday to impose tough, but proportionate measures against British interests in Russia over what it called "sanctions hysteria" in London during the conflict in Ukraine.

It said that Britain had clearly chosen to move towards an open confrontation with Russia, leaving Moscow with no choice but to take as-yet-unspecified measures in response, which "will undoubtedly undermine British interests in Russia".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

