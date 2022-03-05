Russia vows proportionate sanctions against British interests
Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2022 20:52 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 20:32 IST
Russia's foreign ministry vowed on Thursday to impose tough, but proportionate measures against British interests in Russia over what it called "sanctions hysteria" in London during the conflict in Ukraine.
It said that Britain had clearly chosen to move towards an open confrontation with Russia, leaving Moscow with no choice but to take as-yet-unspecified measures in response, which "will undoubtedly undermine British interests in Russia".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
British diving instructor named as victim of fatal Sydney shark attack
Storm Eunice batters Britain and Ireland, warning issued for London
Storm Eunice batters England and Ireland, warning issued for London
Storm Eunice batters England and Ireland, warning issued for London
Brazil surprised by U.S. rebuke on Bolsonaro "solidarity" visit to Moscow