Civic body engineer booked for vandalising salon post his wife's complaint

A junior engineer of the local municipal corporation was booked for allegedly getting a salon vandalised after his wife complained to him that she was upset with its services.

While the entire incident has been captured on CCTV cameras, the accused engineer Rakesh Kumar claimed innocence and alleged that he was being framed.

The salon's manager Sandeep, in his complaint at the Sadar police station, said that Kumar, along with his wife and another woman, visited their facility in Sector 38 at around 11.30 am. Kumar got himself a facial done while his wife and the other woman were guided to another room.

After a while, Kumar's wife complained to him that she was not satisfied with the services at the salon. "…After some time, Kumar came to the salon with his other colleagues. The employees were threatened and abused. He left without paying the bill of over Rs 5,000… The municipal corporation employees got a jeep and they vandalised the sign board of the salon…they also assaulted an employee and threatened to kill us," Sandeep stated in his complaint.

Following the police complaint, an FIR was registered against Kumar under Sections 323 (causing hurt), 427 (causing damage), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, officials said. "We are verifying the facts and action will be taken as per the law," inspector Dinesh Kumar, Sadar police station SHO said. When contacted, Kumar, for his part, said he was not involved in the incident and was being framed.