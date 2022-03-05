Left Menu

PM Modi chairs high-level meeting on Ukraine crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing a high-level meeting on the Ukraine crisis on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2022 21:04 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 21:04 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing a high-level meeting (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing a high-level meeting on the Ukraine crisis on Saturday. The meeting is being attended by Union Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary of India Harsh Vardhan Shringla and other officials.

Previously, the Prime Minister has held regular high-level meetings over the Ukraine crisis. Over 13,300 people have returned to India so far under Operation Ganga from crisis-ridden Ukraine. Tensions have escalated following Russia's military action against Ukraine.

The External Affairs Ministry on Saturday said that almost all Indians have left Kharkiv city in Ukraine and the main focus of the government is to evacuate citizens from the Sumy area as it is challenging amid ongoing violence and lack of transportation. The government has also deployed 'special envoys' to four neighbouring countries bordering Ukraine to coordinate and oversee the evacuation process of Indian nationals.

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. (ANI)

