3 yrs after 'abduction', J-K woman rescued from Uttarakhand

Three years after she allegedly went missing from Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch, a young woman was ''rescued'' and her alleged abductor arrested from Dehradun in Uttarakhand, police said on Saturday. In 2019, a complaint had been lodged at the Mandi police station alleging that a 15-year-old girl was abducted by a local youth.

The woman, now 18, and her alleged abductor, who is now aged 23, were brought back to Poonch and further investigation is underway, the police said without revealing their identity.

