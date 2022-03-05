Left Menu

3 yrs after 'abduction', J-K woman rescued from Uttarakhand

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-03-2022 21:14 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 21:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Three years after she allegedly went missing from Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch, a young woman was ''rescued'' and her alleged abductor arrested from Dehradun in Uttarakhand, police said on Saturday. In 2019, a complaint had been lodged at the Mandi police station alleging that a 15-year-old girl was abducted by a local youth.

The woman, now 18, and her alleged abductor, who is now aged 23, were brought back to Poonch and further investigation is underway, the police said without revealing their identity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

