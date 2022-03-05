Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy asks for aircraft during call with U.S. senators

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-03-2022 21:40 IST
"These planes are very much needed. And I will do all I can to help the administration to facilitate their transfer," Schumer said in a statement. Image Credit: Twitter (@Matthew_Kupfer)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made a "desperate plea" for eastern Europe to provide Russian-made aircraft to Ukraine during a call with U.S. senators on Saturday, said the chamber's majority leader, Chuck Schumer.

"These planes are very much needed. And I will do all I can to help the administration to facilitate their transfer," Schumer said in a statement.

