Ukraine's Zelenskiy asks for aircraft during call with U.S. senators
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made a "desperate plea" for eastern Europe to provide Russian-made aircraft to Ukraine during a call with U.S. senators on Saturday, said the chamber's majority leader, Chuck Schumer.
"These planes are very much needed. And I will do all I can to help the administration to facilitate their transfer," Schumer said in a statement.
