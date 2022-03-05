Russian forces in wide offensive in Ukraine, Interfax says
Russian forces are carrying out a wide-ranging offensive in Ukraine and have taken several towns and villages, Interfax news agency quoted the Defense Ministry as saying on Saturday.
It said that in an aerial combat near Zhytomyr, about 100 km (62 miles) west of Kyiv, four Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jets had been shot down.
TASS news agency said that since the start of Russia's conflict with Ukraine on Feb. 24, Russian forces had destroyed 69 aircraft on the ground and 21 in the air. (Editing by William Maclean)
