Himanta Biswa Sarma asks Assam police to take action over controversial tweet

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday asked the state police to take immediate action over a controversial tweet posted by a man. According to the reports, the man whose name is Parag Priyam (according to his Twitter profile) and his social media profile shows that he is the Organizational Secretary of Titabor Sub-Division unit of All Assam Students' Union (AASU), on Saturday had shared a photo of a receipt of an amount of Rs 1,00,000 by the West Bengal unit of the BJP.

Earlier on March 3, the same man had posted an objectionable tweet by tagging the Assam Chief Minister and the state's BJP unit. On March 4, the man had shared another photo of a receipt of Assam BJP in his tweet and made an objectionable post over 'Chanda'. Earlier, commenting over the 'Chanda' collection, Sarma said that he will not allow 'Chanda' culture to continue in the state.

Following the Chief Minister's tweet, the Assam police have initiated an investigation into the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)