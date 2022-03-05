Man kills father to sell ancestral property: Police

A 23-year-old youth strangled his father to death for not allowing him to sell their ancestral property and sought to dispose his body by wrapping it in a quilt and setting it ablaze, police said on Saturday.

Narhauli village resident Vineet took the “horrific” step when his mother had gone to her parental home to meet her ailing father, police said.

Identifying the victim as Amrit Lal, 55, police said after killing his father Vineet informed his mother that his father was not well and asked her to come back home.

After reaching home, Vineet’s mother realised what her son had done and informed the police following which the police sent the body for the post-mortem and arrested the youth.

“The youth has confessed his guilt,” Superintendent of Police Martand Prakash Singh said, adding he also confessed that he killed his father because he was not allowing him to sell the ancestral home.

