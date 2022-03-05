Left Menu

Russia-Ukraine talks to resume on Monday, negotiator says

Updated: 05-03-2022 22:47 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 22:38 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Russia and Ukraine will hold a third round of talks on Monday about ending hostilities, Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamiya said in a Facebook post on Saturday, without providing further details.

On Thursday, the sides agreed to open humanitarian corridors to allow civilians out of some combat zones, although there have been delays in implementing them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

