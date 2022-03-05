Pak FM Qureshi calls for de-escalation of Ukraine crisis in talks with Russian counterpart Lavrov

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi spoke with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Saturday and called for de-escalation and finding a diplomatic solution to the raging Ukraine crisis.

Qureshi spoke on the telephone with Lavrov and besides bilateral ties, the two foreign ministers discussed the regional situation, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office here.

"Underlining Pakistan's concern at the latest situation in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Qureshi highlighted that Pakistan had emphasised fundamental principles of UN Charter, called for de-escalation, and underscored the need for a diplomatic solution in accordance with the relevant multilateral agreements, international law, and provisions of the UN Charter," according to the statement.

He expressed hope that the talks initiated between Russia and Ukraine would succeed in finding a diplomatic solution.

Foreign Minister Lavrov shared Russia's perspective on the situation, referred to the opening of the "humanitarian corridor", and underlined readiness for the next round of talks with the Ukrainian side.

Qureshi emphasised that the safe and swift return of Pakistani citizens from Ukraine remained the government's topmost priority and requested for the Russian government's assistance and facilitation, the statement said, adding Lavrov assured him of full support.

Recalling his recent visit to Russia as part of the Prime Minister Imran Khan's delegation, Qureshi stated that the two sides had held wide-ranging talks on key subjects on bilateral agenda and the region including Afghanistan, it said.

Lavrov also conveyed his deepest condolences over the loss of life in the terrorist attack on a mosque in Peshawar on Friday.

He also conveyed that the Russian side would be following up on the important bilateral matters discussed and that the two sides would continue to work together on promoting shared goals of peace and stability in Afghanistan, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)