Indian Navy successfully test-fires advanced version of Brahmos missile

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2022 22:52 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 22:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Navy on Saturday successfully test-fired an advanced version of the Brahmos supersonic cruise missile from a stealth destroyer in the Indian Ocean, demonstrating its increasing strike capability.

The Navy said the missile hit its intended target with pinpoint accuracy after traversing an extended range trajectory and performing complex manoeuvres.

The missile was test-fired from stealth destroyer INS Chennai.

''The Indian Navy successfully demonstrated the accuracy of an extended-range land-attack Brahmos supersonic cruise missile from the stealth destroyer INS Chennai,'' the Navy said.

''This achievement establishes the Indian Navy's ability to strike even deeper and influence land operations further away from the sea, when and where required,'' it said.

It said both Brahmos missile and INS Chennai are indigenously built and highlight the cutting-edge of Indian missile and ship-building prowess. ''They reinforce the Indian Navy's contribution towards the Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India endeavours,'' the Navy said in a statement.

BrahMos Aerospace, an India-Russian joint venture, produces the supersonic cruise missiles that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or land platforms.

BrahMos missile flies at a speed of 2.8 Mach or almost three times the speed of sound.

The range of the advanced version of the missile is learnt to have been extended to around 350 km from the original 290 km.

