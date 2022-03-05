Russian President Vladimir Putin said Western sanctions were akin to war as his forces pressed on with their assault on Ukraine, where planned civilian evacuations from two besieged cities were called off.

*Refugees keep pouring out The number of Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion could potentially rise to 1.5 million by the end of the weekend from a current 1.3 million, the head of the U.N. refugee agency said. *Escaping the war zone in trains Thousands of women and children, many weeping and numb with exhaustion, arrived in Lviv in western Ukraine as the state railway put on more trains to rescue people from fierce Russian attacks on eastern cities. *Kremlin accuses West of acting like a bandit The Kremlin said the West was behaving like a bandit by cutting economic relations over the conflict in Ukraine. President Putin said Western sanctions were akin to a declaration of war and warned that any attempt to impose a no-fly zone in Ukraine would lead to catastrophic consequences for the world.

*Israel's prime minister visits Moscow Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with Putin in the Kremlin to discuss the Ukraine crisis, his spokesperson said. Israel, home to a substantial population of Russian immigrants, has offered to mediate in the conflict. *Out of fashion: Zara joins exodus from Russia Spanish fashion retailer Inditex has halted trading in Russia, closing its 502 shops and stopping online sales, the company said in a statement. *Ciao for some oligarchs' yachts, villas Italian police have seized villas and yachts worth at least 140 million euros ($153 million) from four high-profile Russians who were placed on an EU sanctions list following Moscow's attack on Ukraine, sources said.

*QUOTES "This is the fastest moving refugee crisis we have seen in Europe since the end of World War Two," U.N. refugee agency head Filippo Grandi told Reuters in a telephone interview. "The sanctions have hit me very hard. Prices are already up around 20%...It's a fact that you already can't buy some medicines. Things will get worse," Lidia, a freelance worker from Rostov, describing the impact of sanctions on Russians.

*COMING UP Russia and Ukraine will hold a third round of talks on Monday about ending hostilities, Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamiya said in a Facebook post, without providing further details.

