Tunisia's interior ministry foils terrorist attack, woman arrested -statement

Tunisia's interior ministry said on Saturday that security forces had foiled a planned terrorist attack and arrested a female jihadist suspected of involvement. In a statement, the ministry said investigators believed the woman had planned to kidnap the children of some members of the security forces and the military to try to force the release of people convicted of terrorist offences. She was also suspected of planning to attack a security facility using an explosive belt.

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 05-03-2022 23:26 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 23:26 IST
