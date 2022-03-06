Soccer-Parlow Cone re-elected U.S. Soccer president

U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) president Cindy Parlow Cone was re-elected to the position for another four-year term after she beat ex-president Carlos Cordeiro in a vote on Saturday.

Incumbent Parlow Cone won 785.12 of the total weighted vote at the Annual General Meeting while Cordeiro won 698.26.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)