Biden speaks with Ukraine's Zelenskiy -White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-03-2022 05:48 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 05:48 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday, the White House said.
The call lasted for about 30 minutes, the White House added.
