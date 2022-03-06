Left Menu

Biden speaks with Ukraine's Zelenskiy -White House

06-03-2022
U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday, the White House said.

The call lasted for about 30 minutes, the White House added.

