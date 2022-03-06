Left Menu

India sees another dip in COVID cases, logs 5,476 new infections

COVID cases in India witness a dip as the country logged 5,476 new infections in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry informed on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2022 10:12 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 10:12 IST
India sees another dip in COVID cases, logs 5,476 new infections
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

COVID cases in India witness a dip as the country logged 5,476 new infections in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry informed on Sunday. With this, the active COVID cases stand at 59,442, taking the weekly positivity rate to 0.77 per cent and the daily positivity rate to 0.60 per cent.

Ministry, in a press release, informed that the last 24 hours saw 9,754 recoveries from the virus and 158 COVID deaths. As many as 9,09,985 COVID tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. India has so far conducted a cumulative of over 77.28 crore (77,28,24,246) COVID tests.

With the administration of more than 26.19 lakh doses (26,19,778) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 178.83 Crore (1,78,83,79,249). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

 United States
2
Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; death toll rises to 63

Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; deat...

 Pakistan
3
Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

 Germany
4
Ukraine's Mariupol postpones civilian evacuation, saying Russia not observing ceasefire

Ukraine's Mariupol postpones civilian evacuation, saying Russia not observin...

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022