Fratricidal incident: Five BSF personnel killed in Amritsar camp

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2022 12:52 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 12:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
At least five Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were killed on Sunday after their colleague allegedly opened fire at a force camp in Punjab's Amritsar, officials said.

The incident took place at the force mess in Khasa area, about 20 km short of the Attari-Wagah border crossing along the India-Pakistan international front.

The jawan who opened fire was among the five personnel killed.

One jawan is stated to be injured.

Senior officers of the border force have rushed to the spot, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

