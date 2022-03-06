Illegal open bar in Gurugram shut down after raid, cashier held

An 'ahata' (open bar) operating illegally here was shut down following a joint raid by the chief minister's flying squad and the excise department, police said on Sunday.

The cashier of the establishment was arrested during the raid that was conducted on Saturday night, they said.

Police said the 'ahata' owners did not have the requisite licences to serve alcohol and hookah.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Inderjeet Yadav of the CM's flying squad said on the basis of a complaint, a special team was formed to raid the 'ahata', Desi Khaat, located in Backyard Sports Club, Sector 65.

During the raid, more than 90 people were found drinking liquor and smoking hookah at the 'ahata'. The 'ahata' operator turned off the lights during the raid and the main accused managed to flee, he said.

The 'ahata' was running illegally but its owners posted advertisements for bookings on social media, he added.

An FIR has been registered against the 'ahata' owner, Yogesh, his partners and others at Sector 65 police station. The cashier of the 'ahata', Sanjay Kumar Thakur, has been arrested, the DSP said.

According to police, more than 20 beers and three hookahs, among other things, were recovered from the 'ahata'. They have been sent for testing.

DSP Yadav said the crackdown on establishments serving liquor and hookah illegally will continue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)