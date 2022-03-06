S.Korea will implement export controls against Belarus over support to Russia
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 06-03-2022 12:52 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 12:52 IST
South Korea will implement export controls against Belarus for "effectively supporting the Russian invasion of Ukraine", Seoul's foreign ministry said on Sunday.
Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".
