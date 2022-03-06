S.Korea will implement export controls against Belarus over support to Russia

Left Menu

South Korea will implement export controls against Belarus for "effectively supporting the Russian invasion of Ukraine", Seoul's foreign ministry said on Sunday.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".

