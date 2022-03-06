Left Menu

Israeli police shoot dead attacker after Jerusalem stabbing

Many of the attacks have appeared to have had no links to militant groups.Palestinians and rights groups have accused Israel of using excessive force in trying to subdue the attackers.Israel captured east Jerusalem, including the Old City and its Christian, Muslim and Jewish holy sites, along with the West Bank and Gaza Strip in the 1967 Mideast war.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 06-03-2022 13:08 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 12:58 IST
Israeli police shoot dead attacker after Jerusalem stabbing
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Israel

Police shot and killed a Palestinian attacker on Sunday after he stabbed an officer in Jerusalem's Old City, Israeli police said.

In a statement, police said the attacker approached officers who were stationed in the Old City and stabbed one of them, injuring him lightly. The officers opened fire and shot and killed the man, identified as a 19-year-old resident of east Jerusalem. Police released a photo of a knife laying on a cobblestone alley in the ancient Old City, with blood splattered nearby.

Palestinians have carried out dozens of stabbing, shooting and car-ramming attacks targeting Israeli civilians and security personnel in recent years. Many of the attacks have appeared to have had no links to militant groups.

Palestinians and rights groups have accused Israel of using excessive force in trying to subdue the attackers.

Israel captured east Jerusalem, including the Old City and its Christian, Muslim and Jewish holy sites, along with the West Bank and Gaza Strip in the 1967 Mideast war. It later annexed east Jerusalem in a move unrecognised by most of the international community.

The Palestinians seek the occupied West Bank and Gaza for a future independent state, with east Jerusalem as its capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

 United States
2
Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; death toll rises to 63

Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; deat...

 Pakistan
3
Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

 Germany
4
Ukraine's Mariupol postpones civilian evacuation, saying Russia not observing ceasefire

Ukraine's Mariupol postpones civilian evacuation, saying Russia not observin...

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022