Woman alleges molestation bid on board govt bus in Kerala

A woman on Sunday alleged that she was molested on board a moving KSRTC bus and claimed that the conductor was indifferent to her complaint.

In a Facebook video posted today, the woman, a teacher, alleged that she was molested by a co-passenger while she was asleep in the bus. The incident occurred when the Kozhikode-bound vehicle reached Thrissur on Saturday night.

The woman boarded the bus in Thiruvananthapuram and so did the accused, who occupied the seat behind her.

As she raised an alarm and objected to his attempt, he was taken aback, she said.

She also rued in the video that neither any passenger nor the conductor of the government bus reacted in a manner that ought to have had in such a situation.

The teacher further alleged that the bus conductor took the issue lightly, saying the matter was settled as the man offered an apology.

However, Transport Minister Antony Raju said the incident will be probed and stern action will be taken against the accused. He also assured that action will be taken against the conductor, if he was found guilty of irresponsible behaviour.

